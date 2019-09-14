FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Look up the address for KCTV5 just about anywhere and you’ll get “4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway.” Its lesser known address is "Transit.Trash.Sends.” That’s what you get for the center of the building by something called What3Words.
What3Words is an app and website developed in the UK that's trying to make it easier to find people in emergencies, in crowds or in remote parts of the world. It’s been around for six years but has only recently landed on the radar of people in the US where it was part of the plotline in an episode of NCIS LA.
The character known as Heddy Lange had been kidnapped. The rest of the cast found a book with three words circled. They stood around a control center, perplexed. What does it mean? One of the agents leaned in with a revelation. “It’s What3Words,” she said.
What3Words claims to be revolutionizing the concept of an address.
"We have cut the world into 57 trillion 10' x 10' squares and we have given each one of those squares a three-word address,” explained the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Giles Rhys Jones.
It’s based off GPS coordinates.
On a smartphone, you could easily press on your location, drop a pin, then share that electronically. No words are needed, it’s just a link. Jones said the benefit of What3Words is that it’s easier to speak or write out words than a long string of numbers.
Jones said the app has become popular at festivals around the world, helping people find their tents and each other. Likewise, it could help you tell someone where you’re tailgating more accurately than just a lot number, or find a friend in the crowd at a concert.
The 3-word addresses were pre-assigned from the start somewhat randomly, leading to some odd, quirky and clever combinations. There is an address with the words “Never.Stop.Exploring.” That’s the motto of adventure clothing brand The North Face, which is headquartered in Denver. However, the What3Words address comes back to an open field in the village of Marr in South Yorkshire, England.
The steps of the Jackson County Courthouse contain six squares, one of which is “Bounty.Hired.Tester.”
Inside the Nelson Atkins is “Soft.Humid.Reply.” The shuttlecock on the south lawn is “Lazy.Model.Family.”
Jones said co-founder Chris Sheldrick was a music event organizer frustrated with the limits of street addresses at concert venues. A dictionary was on the table when he was with mathematician friend for their annual tea. They wondered how many words it would take to make GPS coordinates more user-friendly. The answer: 40,000.
"40,000×40,000×40,000,” Jones calculated. “That gives you 64 trillion unique combinations and that gives you enough to do the entire planet."
It's been used to find addresses wiped out in natural disasters. It has provided addresses for those that never existed in some impoverished countries. It’s being broadly used in Mongolia, a place with vast open spaces and a nomadic population.
But, it's also catching on with emergency crews in the UK who've found it helpful for folks who don't know where they are or can't describe it.
In a video prepared by the company, Sam Sheppard, the command control manager at Avon and Somerset Police, said, "Being able to use What3Words in our control room has greatly helped us and we've been able to get our resources to the scene a lot quicker.”
To see if it really is quicker, KCTV5 met with up with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. They agreed to experiment with the app, comparing it to the current method of pinging a cell phone signal to find someone who is lost.
The first attempt, in Paola’s square, caused some confusion. One of the three words was “bribed.” The dispatcher heard bride, then bribe. That slowed things by about one minute. Then, our crew then went to two different locations near Hillsdale Lake. The time and accuracy were the same with each method: within about one minute and ten feet.
Alison Ray, the communications supervisor, was vaguely familiar with What3Words because of discussion in international emergency communications forums. Capt. Matthew Kelly had never heard of it. Both, after trying it out, could easily think of circumstances where it would be helpful.
"Definitely for music festivals that occur here in our county, and also lakes,” said Kelly.
He was one of two uniformed deputies who helped a man from out of state who'd driven into Hillsdale Lake during a storm three months ago.
"I continuously pinged his location and it would come up with three or four different locations in Hillsdale Lake,” Ray recalled.
Their solution involved hitting four sides of the lake and alternating sirens, a kind of call and response method.
The elderly man lost in the lake didn't have a smartphone, so the app wouldn't have helped him. Despite that, for Kelly it emphasized that an extra tool sure can't hurt and it’s one he plans to introduce to the sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.