KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration is allocating $50.8 million in funding for the Kansas City Streetcar Main Street Extension Project.
The project is a 3.5-mile extension of the Kansas City Downtown Streetcar from the existing streetcar terminus at Union Station to the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
This comes after President Donald Trump's administration announced a total of $400 million in federal funding to four transit infrastructure projects in Arizona, Indiana, Missouri and New Jersey.
“This $400 million federal investment will help ensure that critical updates can be made to our country’s public transit systems so they remain safe and operational,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process according to requirements in law to be eligible for consideration to receive program funds.
Senator Roy Blunt applauded the announcement.
“Kansas City is a great place to live and work, and has tremendous potential for growth in the years ahead,” said Blunt. “Extending the KC Streetcar will boost economic development and provide reliable, no-cost transportation to more people in the region. I’ve been glad to join my congressional colleagues in advocating for this project on the federal level. I look forward to continuing to work with them and in partnership with the KC Streetcar Authority, KC Area Transportation Authority, Mayor Lucas, and local stakeholders to move this project forward.”
