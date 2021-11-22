Harry S. Truman Library affected by government shutdown

(Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Harry S. Truman Library and Museum will officially reopen to the public next month. 

The library announced Monday that December 2 it will reopen its doors. During this initial re-opening, the museum will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Back in July, the museum opened after a $29 million dollar renovation, but closed later that month due to rising Covid-19 cases in Jackson County. The reopening on December 2 will mark almost four months since the museum closed. 

Admission information can be found on the museum's website by clicking here.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.