INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Harry S. Truman Library and Museum will officially reopen to the public next month.
The library announced Monday that December 2 it will reopen its doors. During this initial re-opening, the museum will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Back in July, the museum opened after a $29 million dollar renovation, but closed later that month due to rising Covid-19 cases in Jackson County. The reopening on December 2 will mark almost four months since the museum closed.
Admission information can be found on the museum's website by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.