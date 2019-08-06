KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officials are investigating after staff at Truman Medical Center were sent a letter saying the IT team was “hit with ransomware.”
In a letter sent Tuesday, the president and CEO said in part that someone is demanding money.
“Simply put, this means there is someone who has locked TMC out of its own operational system. They are demanding money, or a ransom, to unlock the information.”
The letter went on to say that patient personal information and financial information has not been compromised. They are simply more interested in receiving the reward.
The hospital said that they, “will continue to provide quality care to our patients.”
In a statement from the public relations team at Truman Medical Center, they say in part that, "TMC worked with a third party negotiator, its cyber insurance carrier and outside cyber counsel to pay a small amount of money for which the patient care was not affected."
