UPDATE: The man has been identified. Multiple people reached out to Truman Medical Centers/University Health with information about this person.
"Due to patient privacy, we are unable to release further information at this time," a hospital spokesman said.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Truman Medical Centers/University Health is trying to identify a patient who doesn't know who he is.
TMC/UH says that this man has been a patient there since Aug. 3, which was a week ago.
The hospital says he doesn't know his identity and appears to be in his 20s.
He does have tattoos on the inside of his fingers or palm of his hands that spell "BABY WAVY."
TMC/UH is asking anyone who knows anything about this man to give them a call at 816-404-0125.
