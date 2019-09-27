JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Friday afternoon traffic in the southern area of the metro came to a standstill due to a massive fire on Interstate 49.
The fire was located just south of Red Bridge Road. It began shortly before 4 p.m. and was under control just after 5 p.m.
Crews from the Kansas City Fire Department and the Belton Fire Department were at the scene to aid in the response.
While the fire was active, Markl Johnson with the Missouri Department of Transportation told KCTV5 News that both northbound and southbound lanes of traffic had been shut down due to the fire.
Southbound drivers were being directed off at Red Bridge Road while northbound traffic was being directed off to Blue Ridge Road.
By 5:30 p.m., at least two northbound lanes of I-49 had been reopened. By 7 p.m., one southbound lane had reportedly reopened.
I-49 SB at PAST RED BRIDGE RD semi on fire. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/95DTDkh8qB— Laura (@laura7mc) September 27, 2019
The response to the fire was expected to last for many hours.
After the fire was extinguished, MoDOT said that their maintenance crews were on the scene to evaluate the pavement and the sign near where the fire was. The road was badly damaged by the fire according to the police.
Later on Friday, the police were able to explain what led up to the fire.
Their investigation found that Ford Focus was driving erratically and hit the right, rear side of the truck that was hauling diesel fuel.
The Ford also hit a white Jeep Wrangler, which caused the Jeep to hit the right side of the truck hauling fuel.
The truck then burst into flames.
The person driving the Ford was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The other two drivers stayed at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.