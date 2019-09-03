HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – It takes the right kind of people to make the long trips required of over the road truck drivers.

They have to spend weeks at a time on the road to keep shelves stocked across America, and, as truckers like Adrian Peete can explain, the task can be difficult.

“It's not as simple as it looks,” Peete told KCTV5 News. “Self-driving trucks? I'm not a proponent of it.”

Peete is referring to the emerging autonomous technology could revolutionize the trucking industry, not to mention the entire state of transportation in the U.S.

While once thought to be science fiction, self-driving vehicles are now a reality. Companies like Uber and Trusimple are developing semis capable of hands-free driving, and both UPS and the US Postal Service have been testing them out on routes in Texas and Arizona.

Most still have drivers, but their hands aren't on the wheel. Some in the industry worry the push for autonomy is happening too fast.

Mike Matousek handles government affairs for the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association, an advocacy group supporting over the road drivers. The group recently made recommendations to the federal government on adopting safety rules for self-driving trucks.

“A lot of these technologies are promising, but we have a lot of concerns as well,” Matousek said. “The technology is advancing faster than regulations can keep up.”

The group encourages that companies require operators in the vehicles with commercial driver’s licenses and other certifications, along with more transparency in vehicle testing and specialized training for autonomous vehicles.

Matousek says the problem with testing so far is companies aren’t telling them everything.

“It needs to be tested, but there need to be guidelines on how it can be tested… It just has to be done appropriately,” he said. “There's a lot of data we can't see that quite frankly isn't being disclosed right now.”

Then there's the impact on society, infrastructure and labor. Some drivers in Missouri have asked lawmakers to pass an outright ban on self-driving trucks, something several other states have done.

Dr. Bradley Lane studies autonomous vehicles and public policy at the University of Kansas, and he believes the impact will be felt more than just on the road.

“You still need someone to load and unload the vehicle,” Lane explained. “There's a broader societal question on the role of autonomy, ai and what role that's going to play in society.”

Most new trucks already come with some autonomous features. For instance, Peete's truck can tell him if he's following too close or if there's a car in his blind spot, though in the end he's in control.

“There's some things technology can't replace,” he explained.

Some drivers like Tammy Kern are a little more old-school and don't like the idea of taking a back seat to a computer. In fact, Kern said she doesn't even like to use cruise control.

“I don't feel like I'm in control with that cruise is on,” she explained.

While many drivers think full automation will lead to problems down the road, other see the move as inevitable.

“If I could actually drive next to it and see it's doing a good job and be surprised, then maybe,” driver Angel Quinones said.

The next decade could bring a different kind of rig to the road, but until then, drivers will keep on trucking along.

“I'm not afraid for my job in the least,” Kern said. “Trucks are going to be around for a long time.”