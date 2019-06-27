SALINE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Troopers responding to a report of an overturned semi on Interstate 70 in rural Saline County Thursday morning made a delicious discovery.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the westbound tractor-trailer was attempting to merge into the left lane around 9:30 a.m. between the Sweet Springs and Emma exits when the driver realized another vehicle was there.
Troopers said the driver overcorrected to the right, going off the edge of the road and overturning, spilling a load of Hot Pockets.
The troopers said the driver was not injured in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
They did warn drivers to go slow through the area as the scene was being cleaned up, and possibly disappointed some hungry motorists by letting them know the snacks were off limits.
The right lane of WB I-70 at the 65.4 MM in Saline County due overturned Tractor Trailer! No injuries & use caution! Even if you have the munchies you can’t have the hot pockets!!! #SlowYourRoll #DriveSafe #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/32nzVboI5O— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 27, 2019
