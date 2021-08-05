Troopers are investigating a fatality crash on southbound I-49 in Grandview.

GRANDVIEW, MO (AP) — A man died Thursday after being hit by a vehicle as he ran into a busy highway in suburban Kansas City to retrieve a ladder that had fallen from his van, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49 at Grandview, the patrol said. Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the man was in the roadway trying to reach the ladder when he was hit.

That crash caused a chain reaction crash involving two more cars and resulting in three other people injured.

The name of the man killed has not been released. The crash shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate.

