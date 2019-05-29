SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol said a driver died from his injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Johnson County Tuesday.
According to the troopers the driver, a 57-year-old man from Bonner Springs, was headed south in his pickup on the interstate near the 6.1-mile marker by Shawnee Mission Parkway shortly before noon.
Investigators said the truck left the roadway for an unknown reason, then collided with the center median. The truck then went another 255 feet before coming to rest after hitting a bridge pillar.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Troopers at the scene reported that he was not wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.