GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
(Associated Press)

SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol said a driver died from his injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Johnson County Tuesday.

According to the troopers the driver, a 57-year-old man from Bonner Springs, was headed south in his pickup on the interstate near the 6.1-mile marker by Shawnee Mission Parkway shortly before noon.

Investigators said the truck left the roadway for an unknown reason, then collided with the center median. The truck then went another 255 feet before coming to rest after hitting a bridge pillar.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Troopers at the scene reported that he was not wearing a seat belt.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.