KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two teens have died in a multi-vehicle crash on a rural road in western Missouri.
The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Route 7 in Cass County. The patrol says a car traveling north on the highway crossed the center line and sideswiped a Jeep, causing the car to spin. Investigators say the car was then hit by a southbound semitrailer.
Two 18-year-olds in the car, identified as Reyna Oliver and Chloey Schorr, both of Pleasant Hill, died at the scene.
Troopers say the drivers of the Jeep and semi were not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.