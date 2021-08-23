SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Ten people were injured, including at least 5 children, after a boat crash at Smithville Lake on Saturday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway patrol says the wreck happened about 4:05 p.m. a half mile north of Missouri Route W bridge.
According to an online crash log report, the incident happened when a boat operated Michael E. Brittain, 41, of Kansas City crashed into a stationary boat operated by Ryan J. Brende, 29, of Holt.
All 10 people injured were onboard Brende's vessel. Injures ranged from minor to serious.
Brende's 1990 Maxum was totaled in crash, while Brittain's 2006 Sea Ray suffered minor damage.
