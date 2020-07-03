KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A woman is dead following an early morning crash that closed northbound traffic on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol tell KCTV5 News that the crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. and that the victim was a pedestrian.
A KHP spokesperson said there was only a single vehicle involved in the incident and noted that the pedestrian was in the roadway at the time of the crash.
There have been no other injuries reported from this crash.
Drivers are being advised to find an alternate route. There is no estimated time given for reopening.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.
