KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A warning for those who use the Trolley Trail in Waldo after a desolate stretch went dark Monday due to a complex wiring theft.
For some, the trail is a place that’s practical.
“If I jog on the street, I’ll get run over. So I like to come this direction,” Fred Pustejovsky, Trolley Trail jogger, said.
For others, it’s a place that’s peaceful.
“I love it. It gives me a place where I can enjoy the scenery, find some peace, relax myself from daily life,” An Dang, Trolley Trail walker, said.
But the seclusion that makes the southern section by 85th Street serene also comes with safety risks.
In June 2011, a woman was sexually assaulted on the trail at 85th and Main. In September 2012, a woman was attacked but escaped at 85th and Troost.
Lights went up in 2009 to make that stretch safer at night. But last week, from one pole, to another, to another, 12 poles in a row were stripped of wiring. Enough wiring to stretch the length of Arrowhead almost nine times over.
“A significant amount of effort would have gone into getting this wire out,” Petrina Parker, RideKC, said.
That’s why RideKC, which maintains the trail, is warning to avoid this stretch from dusk to dawn.
“We were actually considering going bike riding last night, and we were going to go out of Kansas City to do it, because we didn’t want to ride at night. But we might want to ride if there were lights,” Jackie Myers, Trolley Trail cyclist, said.
RideKC said it will probably take a month or two to get the lights back on, because even an emergency requisition process, is a process. They are looking at ways to better reinforce the panels the second time around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.