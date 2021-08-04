KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A shooting involving two vehicles sent three people to the hospital late Tuesday night in Kansas City.
Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to 36th Street and Wabash Avenue in response to a shooting involving multiple victims. Emergency crews located three victims and transported them to a local hospital. Two were stable, and one was critical, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
There were two vehicles at the scene of the shooting, with one of them sustaining bullet holes through the windshield.
Police have not released any suspect descriptions.
