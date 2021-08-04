36th and wabash shooting.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A shooting involving two vehicles sent three people to the hospital late Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to 36th Street and Wabash Avenue in response to a shooting involving multiple victims. Emergency crews located three victims and transported them to a local hospital. Two were stable, and one was critical, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

There were two vehicles at the scene of the shooting, with one of them sustaining bullet holes through the windshield.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.