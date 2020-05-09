LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A tribute for the 2020 graduates of Haskell University was up in flames Saturday morning and fire officials are still working to learn what caused it.
KCTV5’s Greg Payne spoke with some former students who don’t believe it was just an accident.
“It was heartbreaking just to think that someone would’ve came and done that,” Ronnie Brady said.
Brady is a former Haskell University graduate.
“When I graduated from here, to see the tipi set up, it was a really good feeling,” he said.
That was the same tipi he was forced to ceremoniously burn the remains of following the fire that happened in the morning.
According to the Haskell University newspaper, around 4 a.m. Lawrence fire crews were alerted of an on-campus fire. They arrived to see that up in flames was a tipi put up to honor the 2020 graduates.
“These times are so hard,” said Carole Cadue-Blackwood, another Haskell Graduate. “We keep hearing about coronavirus and how we are all in this together and to wake up to this kind of information, it was disheartening.”
However, the burning of the tipi isn’t the only incident that we’ve reported about. Earlier this year, somebody had spray painted a message on one of their popular archways.
“Haskell is the oldest Native American university in the United States,” said Cadue-Blackwood. “It’s a flagship for Native American education.”
That is the reason some wonder why the federally funded facility is not protected better.
“I know that we do need more cameras and more security,” said Cadue-Blackwood. “It goes back again on the federal government. We need more funding here at Haskell.”
KCTV5 spoke with officials from the university who declined to make any comments at this time.
The Lawrence Fire Department said they are actively investigating the fire and are unaware of the cause.
As for some in the school community who feel the fire was intentional, they have no hard feelings.
“God bless you whatever was in your heart and in your mind,” said Brady. “Wish you the best.”
Officials encourage anyone with any information to please contact the Lawrence Fire Department.
