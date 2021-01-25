JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Trey Songz has been released from custody as the investigation continues into an incident that happened during yesterday's Chiefs game.
Trey Songz, a popular music artist, had been taken into custody following a Sunday night incident that resulted in his arrest at Arrowhead.
The prosecutor's office said on Monday evening that he had been released as the investigation into the incident continues.
"Anyone with information, especially videos of the event, are encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's office," a release from the prosecutor's office said. "Anyone with concerns in doing so can also contact the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office at (816) 881-3812."
On Monday morning, the Kansas City Police Department posted the following statement on Twitter:
"During last night's AFC Championship game, fans complained that a man was not following Arrowhead fans' code of conduct or mandates of the Kansas City Missouri Health Department. They asked for private security to address the matter. The man was not receptive and refused to comply with Arrowhead security. Security then asked him to leave. He refused to leave. At that point they requested law enforcement assistance in ejecting him from the stadium. Officers advised the man that if he did not leave, he would be arrested for trespassing. He still refused to comply, at which point officers told him he was under arrest. The man then punched a police officer and put him in a headlock. Other officers then came to the scene and were able to get the man into custody without further incident. He was arrested and booked at the Jackson County Jail. Missouri Sunshine Law prohibits the release of a suspect's name who has not yet been charged. The case has been referred to the Jackson County Prosecutor."
They also said that any further inquiries should be directed to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, as they are the investigating agency.
