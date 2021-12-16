JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Among the severe damage Wednesday evening in the Kansas City metro were several trees that fell on homes in Johnson County.
No one was harmed in those particular instances, but a teenager was hospitalized after a tree fell on the sidewalk as the teen was walking along at 67th Street and Midland Drive in Shawnee. Their condition is unknown, but they were in the hospital stable, authorities said.
A large tree fell on a house at 72nd Terrace and Lamar Avenue in Overland Park, causing severe damage and caving in the home.
At an apartment complex in Shawnee, a tree limb fell down and punctured the apartment's wall, also significantly damaging the second-story balcony.
Lauren Espy, 11, saw the situation unfold.
"It was really scary, because I looked out the window and just saw a tree falling," Lauren said.
"I'm thankful everybody is O.K., but it was so incredibly loud," said neighbor Audra Gomez. "I just, I don't ever want to hear that sound again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.