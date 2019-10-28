KCI travelers generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Officials at Kansas City International Airport said a connectivity issue affecting internet and phone service in Missouri and Kansas was also causing issues are the airport Monday morning. 

Airport officials said some, but not all, airlines at KCI were impacted and delays occurred. 

Travelers were urged to check in and obtain printed or digital boarding passes prior to arriving at the airport.

“Not happy, just really not happy, I mean there is a long line and we have a flight to catch,” Liz Kallmeyer, who is a KCI flyer said.

Flyers on Delta and Southwest Airlines faced long lines to check in as gate crews manually processed passengers.

At one point, the line to check in for Southwest Airlines flight stretched from one entrance at the terminal to the next.

Joe McBride, the spokesperson for Kansas City's Aviation Department, said that as of 3 p.m. the internet and phone services were restored and that most airlines are back up and running. 

