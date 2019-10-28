KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Officials at Kansas City International Airport said a connectivity issue affecting internet and phone service in Missouri and Kansas was also causing issues are the airport Monday morning.
Airport officials said some, but not all, airlines at KCI were impacted and delays occurred.
Travelers were urged to check in and obtain printed or digital boarding passes prior to arriving at the airport.
“Not happy, just really not happy, I mean there is a long line and we have a flight to catch,” Liz Kallmeyer, who is a KCI flyer said.
Flyers on Delta and Southwest Airlines faced long lines to check in as gate crews manually processed passengers.
Delta is also working through computer issues. Their system is down and they are manually checking in passengers. pic.twitter.com/Tmf8L9zHTy— Kelli Taylor (@kellikctv5) October 28, 2019
At one point, the line to check in for Southwest Airlines flight stretched from one entrance at the terminal to the next.
The Southwest line to check in at Kansas City International Airport stretches from one entrance all the way down to the next. People are hoping to make their flights as some airlines are experiencing issues because of a cut fiber cable in the area pic.twitter.com/2MHNt9wJ2n— Kelli Taylor (@kellikctv5) October 28, 2019
Joe McBride, the spokesperson for Kansas City's Aviation Department, said that as of 3 p.m. the internet and phone services were restored and that most airlines are back up and running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.