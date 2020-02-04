KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s really not surprising to hear that as many as one million people could be descending on Union Station Tuesday for the parade but getting near the route requires a whole game plan in and of itself!
“I was at the first one in 1970. My mom took us four kids, yeah,” Chiefs fan Chris Torres said.
Torres has vivid, amazing memories of the 1970 Chiefs Super Bowl parade and says there’s no way he is missing this one.
“It’s going to be interesting but no, we’re going,” Torres said.
Between the weather and the traffic, there’s a lot of pre-planning to do.
“I live in Shawnee so I would say I would carpool with whoever is going, or maybe even Uber,” Chiefs fan Hali Dinh said.
Organizers say your very best bet is to carpool, or ride share. There are several park and ride shuttles that will start operating Wednesday at 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
You can grab one anywhere from Kansas City, Kansas, to Worlds of Fun to the West Bottoms to Oak Park Mall.
In Johnson County alone, they’ve arranged for 30 RideKC buses and 40 school buses. There are even shuttles filled with fans coming from Wichita, Joplin and Springfield.
The drop off locations will be different for each shuttle and no one will be dropped off in the best place to view the parade. That’s because organizers are trying to avoid a repeat of the Kansas City Royals celebration when so many people who were waiting for shuttles never made it to the rally.
A supervisor for Kansas City’s parking control team says emergency “no parking” signs started going up at 6 a.m. Monday warning drivers not to park along the parade route.
Crews even spent a couple hours earlier, going up and down Grand Boulevard letting people and businesses know before they made their move.
The parking supervisor KCTV5 News spoke to says they had to give an 18-hour notice and they gave 20 hours. She says people need to be mindful of “no parking” signage one block east and west of Grand Boulevard and on side streets.
Organizers believe dropping people off further from the parade site will prevent the jam of traffic the city has experienced before.
One thing is for certain, organizers say you will do a lot of waiting and you will do a lot of walking, so make sure you're patient and wearing some comfortable, warm shoes.
