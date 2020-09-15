KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Railway crews are responding to a derailment in the railyards in Kansas City, Kansas, that happened Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson with Union Pacific told KCTV5 News that one of their trains had two locomotives and five rail cars derail on a bridge near the Santa Fe Junction.
The spokesperson said there were no injuries in connection to the derailment.
Workers at the scene are trying to re-rail the locomotives and cars so they can clear the bridge.
According to Union Pacific, the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
