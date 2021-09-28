JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A BNSF train derailment Tuesday morning is expected to block a road in southern Johnson County for several hours, as crews work to get it back on track.
The train derailed at 159th Street and Mission Road around 7 a.m. There were no injuries or HazMat concerns, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
The railroad crossing that the train is blocking is on 159th Street just east of Mission Road.
