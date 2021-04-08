JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The driver of a pickup that got hit by a train early Thursday morning is fine, Johnson County authorities say.
A pickup got stuck on train tracks near 175th Street in Johnson County, near Olathe, around 2 a.m. overnight, before the collision. The driver was uninjured in that crash, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
