KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid appeared virtually in front of a judge Thursday morning.

Reid has pleaded not guilty to a felony DWI charge. He was arrested in February following a crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a critical brain injury. His trial date will be set at a hearing on Sept. 16.

The girl, Ariel Young, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions, and subdural hematomas in the crash, according to medical records.

Reid was charged on April 12, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office. He had been under a driving ban prior to a June hearing as part of his bond conditions, which Jackson County Judge Jessica Agnelly said was applied in error. Agnelly said he should be allowed to drive a vehicle as he awaits trial, provided a device is installed that will measure his blood alcohol content.

Last month, the judge ordered Reid's vehicle be outfitted with an ignition interlock device, a "breathalyzer for car ignitions that's installed to prevent users from being able to start their vehicle after drinking alcohol," according to the manufacturer's website.

The three-vehicle crash took place on the night of February 4 when Kansas City, Missouri, police said a Chevrolet Impala was disabled on the ramp of Interstate 435, and the driver called family members for assistance. His family members arrived and parked their Chevrolet Traverse south of the disabled car.

A Dodge Ram truck allegedly driven by Reid then struck both vehicles, sending two children -- including the 5-year-old girl -- to the hospital. Reid was driving his truck at nearly 84 mph less than two seconds before the crash, and a post-accident test showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at .113, according to JCPO in Missouri.

The Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave following the crash. Reid was the team's outside linebackers coach, and his contract expired following their loss in Super Bowl LV.