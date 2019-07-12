BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) – Police making traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Bonner Springs ended up making a massive seizure of drugs.
Officials with the Bonner Springs Police Department said that a traffic officer pulled over the eastbound vehicle Thursday afternoon, and while investigating the vehicle, the officer found a “substantial amount of methamphetamine.
Officers with the Community Action Team and Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and found even more drugs hidden in the vehicle.
In total, department officials said the officers seized 75 pounds of methamphetamine from the stop.
The driver was taken into custody, but the driver’s identity or what charges they are facing is not yet known.
