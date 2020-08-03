KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Traffic investigators are looking for witnesses to a crash that killed a young soldier.
Gabe Valdez, 19, was injured when he fell out of the bed of a pickup truck on July 23. He died of his injuries one week later.
It happened about 2:30 a.m. to the area of Mark L. McHenry Park, formally known as Tiffany Springs Park, near the intersection of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Childress Road, near the gravel patch.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash or who may have witnessed the crash please contact Detective Richardson at phone 816-482-8192.
