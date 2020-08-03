Gabe Valdez

Gabe Valdez, 19, was injured when he fell out of the bed of a pickup truck on July 23. He died of his injuries one week later.

 (KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Traffic investigators are looking for witnesses to a crash that killed a young soldier.

Gabe Valdez, 19, was injured when he fell out of the bed of a pickup truck on July 23. He died of his injuries one week later.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. to the area of Mark L. McHenry Park, formally known as Tiffany Springs Park, near the intersection of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Childress Road, near the gravel patch.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash or who may have witnessed the crash please contact Detective Richardson at phone 816-482-8192.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.