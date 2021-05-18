KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This year, drivers are getting into more traffic crashes in Kansas City compared to the same time last year.
The Kansas City Police Department is upping enforcement and patrols to curb the uptick in crashes.
The supervisor for the Accident Investigation Unit of KCPD, Sgt. Bill Mahoney, says there are various factors for the rise in crashes. The biggest is loosened COVID-19 guidelines, resulting in more drivers hitting the road.
At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, roads were less busy because many families were working and learning from home. The quieter roads led to less crashes, but more speeding and fatalities. Fatal crashes are down this year, however.
There were more than 600 additional crashes by the end of April 2021 compared to the same time last year.
Sgt. Mahoney says patrol officers are keeping watch for distracted drivers who are speeding or using their cell phone while driving.
Enforcement will increase in the next couple of weeks as families hit the road for Memorial Day weekend festivities.
