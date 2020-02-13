KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning motorists of an upcoming, complete closure of a portion of Interstate 70 in both directions in Kansas City.
This closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Feb. 21 until about 5 a.m. Feb. 24 for the demolition of the old Interstate 435 bridges over I-70.
Westbound I-70 will be closed between Missouri Highway 291/I-470 and I-435. Eastbound I-70 will be closed at I-435.
This is part of the new partial turbine interchange construction at I-435 and I-70.
Improvements include full bridge replacements, removal of left exits, improvements to loop ramp configuration, and congestion relief.
