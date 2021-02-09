KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- The roads are still treacherous in a lot of places all over the metro.
Kansas City Police received more than 180 calls since midnight Tuesday to 4PM, and more than 500 since midnight Monday.
Many of those calls, end with a tow truck driver taking a banged up car to the city impound lot.
Nathan Pare is the division manager for Kansas City Missouri’s tow services. He’s been busy the last few days.
“The last couple days have been chaos. It really has. We’ve had a lot of cars coming in, accidents, abandoned cars on the side of the highway, just people sliding into guard rails and light poles and into ditches and all kinds of crazy things,” Pare said.
Pare says the city is intaking about 60 wrecked or abandoned vehicles a day, compared to the normal average of 40.
But each smashed car is more than a number.
“When you work at the tow lot and you deal with what we deal with on a daily basis, it’s really tragic to think of thee lives that are impacted by all the vehicles that are here. Every vehicle on this lot has a different story behind it,” Pare said.
For tow truck drivers, each accident is a job.
“Any type of bad weather, t’s kind of bad to say this but, that’s our money makers,” driver Andrew Asher said.
The job is dangerous though, especially in frigid temperatures at night.
“We had three tow truck drivers and tow trucks actually get hit over the weekend,” Asher said.
Asher recommends staying home if you can.
“If you don’t feel comfortable driving out in it, don’t drive out in it. If you don’t got full coverage, definitely don’t get out,” he said.
If you have to get out slow down, and move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks.
“Because I got five kids. And I want to get home to my babies and see my wife,” Asher said.
