KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Saturday night, the community came together to remember a local tow truck driver killed last year while loading a vehicle on a highway.
Now, tow truck drivers are pleading for drivers to slow down and move over.
Highways can be a very dangerous place, especially if your job requires you to work alongside it. Bob Cradit would know. He’s been working in the tow truck operating industry for nearly 34 years and has seen a scary trend.
“It’s taken a job that’s used to be fun and you’re kind of nervous on the side of the highway,” he said. “We are losing an operator nationwide. We lose an operator once every six days.”
Yes, once every six days, according to the Towing and Recovery Association of America.”
Why so many fatalities? Tow truck operators said it’s distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and those failing to obey the “slow down, move over” law on the highways.
“If you watch, I can put a police car behind a tow truck,” Cradit said. “They’ll move over all day long. That police car goes away and they don’t know we are there.”
Cradit said police try to be there as much as they can, but they aren’t always available.
This evening, the towing community gathered to remember one of their own: 39-year-old John “Johnny” Stewart.
“He was a great guy,” said Matthew Arevalo, who was his close friend. “Very loving, very respectful. He never meant anybody no harm.”
Johnny was hit and killed last year by a suspected drunk driver near I-35 and N. Brighton Ave. as he was loading a stranded vehicle on his truck.
Tonight’s lights flashed in memory of Johnny, but it was also a way to spread a message.
“We want people to slow down and move over for the tow truck drivers working on the side of the road to make sure they go home at the end of the night,” Arevalo said.
