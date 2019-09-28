JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A tow truck operator is facing over two dozen counts of forgery for allegedly scheming to illegally tow vehicles from KC parking lots.
According to the county prosecutor, 41-year-old Allen T. Bloodworth has been charged with 31 counts of forgery for illegally towing vehicles between April 7, 2017 and Nov. 17, 2017.
"Area residents of East Zone neighborhoods were frequent victims of the deceptive business practices found in this criminal complaint,” said Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. “Though all individuals deserve protection from these deceptive practices, many of Bloodworth’s victims already face great financial hardship, exacerbating their injury.”
“I'd like to thank the property crimes detectives in Kansas City's East and North Patrols who assisted greatly in this investigation," she added.
According to court records, Bloodworth operates a private towing company called Private Party Impound, LLC. It is located in the 5600 block of E. 31st St. in KC.
KCPD detectives found that Bloodworth and his employees were illegally towing abandoned vehicles from private property.
To do so, Bloodworth or his employees completed a state-required Department of Revenue form that requires the name of a property or security manager who is authoring and witnessing the tow.
The investigation found those forms were used 280 times to tow vehicles in KC. They were signed with two names of area apartment or property managers, who told police they had not given permission to Bloodworth to use their names for the tows uncovered as part of the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the towing practices of Bloodworth or his company can contact the KCPD at 816-234-5000.
