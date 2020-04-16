JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A tow truck driver is facing multiple charges after shooting a man who took the vehicle that was being towed.
According to the Jackson County prosecutor, 42-year-old Prentiss D. Burks has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Officers went to the 12600 block of E. 59th Street on April 14 around 8:30 p.m. after someone heard gunshots. When they arrived, according to court records, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
A witness told police that a tow truck driver, Burks, was trying to tow a vehicle in Raytown when a man jumped in that vehicle and fled.
That caused Burks to pursue the man, firings several shots and shooting him in the process.
Police determined that Burks' gun matched the caliber of shell casings found along the route where shots were fired.
The victim told police he saw two tow trucks getting ready to haul away his vehicle, which is when he jumped in and fled in it.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.
