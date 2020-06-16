KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There are those special moments, like a child's first catch or a ride on the swing set. These are the memories families have cherished at Swope Park for decades.
For Erik Stafford, a visit to the swimming pool was the highlight of summer.
“I remember my dad bringing me here, bringing my sisters here,” he recalled. “It was a big deal. I remember when my feet didn't touch the bottom.”
Stafford is a historian who runs the KC Tour Company, specializing in exploring civil rights landmarks, a part of the city’s past that many locals may not know or have forgotten.
“A lot of things that happened in the past aren't talked about today,” he said.
One of those forgotten histories is that of the pool at Swope Park. It is closed for the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak and serves as a stop on one of Stafford’s tours.
In the early 1950s, almost all of Swope Park was segregated. There was only one shelter, called Watermelon Hill, where black people were allowed to gather, and the nearby pool excluded them completely.
“In 1951, this swimming pool was exclusively for whites,” Stafford explained. “Black people's taxes funded Swope Park - the golf course, the tennis courts, the swimming pool - but they couldn't use it.”
That all changed when three Kansas Citians sued the city, with the help of the NAACP and a young Thurgood Marshall, who would later become a Supreme Court justice.
“The issue wasn't that blacks wanted to be with whites. It's that the facilities weren't equal,” Stafford said.
The courts ruled in favor of Marshall's clients, though the pool stayed closed for three years through the appeals process. Stafford said it helped set the stage for several later decisions.
“It was actually at the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement, three years before Brown v. Board,” he noted.
Stafford says in the years that followed, redlining practices and white flight shifted the demographics of the park. It's a story many people haven't heard.
“Swope Park was a reflection of society as a whole,” he said. “Growing up I had no knowledge of this. I thought this was just a place black people went.”
Today Swope Park looks much different, a place where diversity is celebrated through events like the ethnic enrichment festival, but Stafford hopes society can learn from its past.
“I give tours to connect people to the past and present, to give insight to the future.”
