KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Lots of people in Kansas and Missouri looked at their phones in confusion Tuesday morning at a tornado warning that did not indicate it was a test.
Both states had long-planned to send out a tornado warning test Tuesday at 10 a.m., but a mistake in the process caused that warning to appear legitimate.
Emergency alerts sent to phones stated:
That caused the National Weather Service in Kansas City to quickly Tweet out the following:
Drill ** Drill ** DrillThis is a tornado DRILL. If this were an actual tornado warning, consider what you would do to shelter and stay safe.Let's spread the message as if it were a real tornado warning by retweeting to show the power of social media.Drill ** Drill ** Drill— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 2, 2021
They then sent out a message explaining that "the National Weather Service issued a properly coded TEST tornado warning. Somewhere in the Wireless Emergency Alert System chain, the message was misinterpreted as an actual warning and sent it out that way. We are looking into the cause."
Concerning the recent tornado drill. The National Weather Service issued a properly coded TEST tornado warning. Somewhere in the Wireless Emergency Alert System chain, the message was misinterpreted as an actual warning and sent it out that way. We are looking into the cause— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 2, 2021
Prior to Tuesday, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, for one, sent out a release saying, "Outdoor warning sirens and weather alert radios across the state will sound, signaling the beginning of the statewide tornado drill and indicate Missourians should practice taking shelter."
The alert was never meant to appear real, though, according to the National Weather Service. In fact, the National Weather Service in Wichita shortly afterward sent out the complete text of the warning that was sent from their system out to the rest of the state.
"What appears on cell phones is beyond our control," they said.
Here is the complete text of the warning that was sent from NWS Wichita this morning. Note the number of times that TEST was included. What appears on cell phones is beyond our control. #kswx pic.twitter.com/zZsOrbkAhy— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) March 2, 2021
In Johnson County, Kansas, the outdoor warning signs did not activate as they should have during the statewide drills, according to the Johnson County Emergency Management.
"We attempted activating them from three different locations and were unable to do so. We've worked with the vendor and identified the problem," the county said.
It appeared that their primary repeater was not working.
"We have the ability to utilize a back-up repeater and that appears to be working. Fortunately, we have the opportunity yo test the sirens tomorrow during our first Wednesday monthly test," they said.
