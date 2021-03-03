tornado sirens
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Counties around the metro will be sounding the outdoor tornado sirens at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the monthly test of the outdoor tornado sirens.

Resident are encouraged to have a weather radio to stay informed about severe weather.

