KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Counties around the metro will be sounding the outdoor tornado sirens at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the monthly test of the outdoor tornado sirens.

Resident are encouraged to have a weather radio to stay informed about severe weather.

Tornado warning on phone mistakenly sent out without indicating it was a drill Lots of people in Kansas and Missouri looked at their phones in confusion Tuesday morning at a tornado warning that did not indicate it was a test.

