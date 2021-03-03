KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Counties around the metro will be sounding the outdoor tornado sirens at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
This is the monthly test of the outdoor tornado sirens.
Resident are encouraged to have a weather radio to stay informed about severe weather.
Lots of people in Kansas and Missouri looked at their phones in confusion Tuesday morning at a tornado warning that did not indicate it was a test.
Reminder: @KCMO will be sounding the outdoor tornado sirens on Wednesday, March 3rd at 11 am. This is the monthly test of the outdoor #tornado sirens. Resident are encouraged to have a weather radio to stay informed about #SevereWeather. @kcmooem @KCMOFireDept pic.twitter.com/Mn0ZZ7KSpZ— Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) March 2, 2021
We will be conducting the monthly test of the outdoor warning sirens today at 11a.Let us know where you hear them! pic.twitter.com/yDoGSBKLvF— Johnson Co. EM (@JoCo_Emergency) March 3, 2021
