TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Topeka patrol vehicle was hit by an intoxicated driver early Sunday morning.

The Topeka Police Department posted on Twitter stating that one of their officers was driving a patrol vehicle south on Washburn Avenue when an intoxicated driver ran a red light at 6th Avenue, striking the patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle rolled and came to rest on its roof.

The officer is expected to be OK.

The intoxicated driver was arrested and booked into jail for DUI and a red-light violation.

