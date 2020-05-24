TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Topeka patrol vehicle was hit by an intoxicated driver early Sunday morning.
The Topeka Police Department posted on Twitter stating that one of their officers was driving a patrol vehicle south on Washburn Avenue when an intoxicated driver ran a red light at 6th Avenue, striking the patrol vehicle.
The patrol vehicle rolled and came to rest on its roof.
This am one of our officers was driving south on Washburn Ave. when an intoxicated driver ran the red light at 6th Ave. striking the patrol vehicle. The impact caused the patrol vehicle to roll, coming to rest on its roof. Thankfully, the officer is expected to be okay. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/GkhAEPqU6f— Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) May 24, 2020
The officer is expected to be OK.
The intoxicated driver was arrested and booked into jail for DUI and a red-light violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.