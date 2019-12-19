WASHINGTON (KCTV) – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering his longtime girlfriend during a cruise going from Florida to the Bahamas in Jan. 2018.
Eric Duane Newman, a 55-year-old from Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder with malice aforethought in connection with the killing Tamara Tucker.
According to the admissions made in connection with his plea, Newman and Tucker boarded the Carnival Elation cruise ship on Jan. 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, to take a round-trip voyage to the Bahamas.
Newman and Tucker were staying together in a cabin room on the 13th deck of the cruise ship.
Before midnight on Jan. 18, Newman became involved in a verbal argument with Tucker inside their room. At about 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 19, Newman physically attacked Tucker and strangled her by placing both of his hands around her neck.
In the process of strangling her, Newman pushed Tucker over the cabin room balcony railing, causing her to fall to her death on the 11th deck. Tucker died from blunt force trauma as a result of the fall.
At the time, the cruise ship was sailing approximately 30 nautical miles from New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Sentencing has been scheduled for March 18, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.