TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Another Kansas man has been arrested in connection with the violence that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to the FBI, William Pope of Topeka was arrested by FBI officials and Topeka police officers on federal charges of:

Obstruction or Impeding Any Official Proceeding; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds of Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Pope was taken into custody without incident.

His brother is Michael Pope from Sandpoint, Idaho. Michael Pope was arrested on the same charges today by special agents with the FBI's Salt Lake City Division.

On Thursday, two Olathe men were arrested in connection with the violence that happened at the U.S. Capitol.