TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced a Topeka Correctional Facility staff member died from complications of the coronavirus.
Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced Tuesday that the staff member died on Saturday, July 25. This is the third staff death related to the virus with the first two being at the Lansing Correctional Facility.
A release said 74-year-old Richard Rose had more than 17 years of dedicated service to the KDOC. He served as a facility maintenance supervisor, spending most of his time offsite.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to Richard’s family and to those who served alongside him for so many years,” Zmuda said. “The KDOC family is a tight-knit group and these deaths, and those of our residents, have been extremely difficult.”
