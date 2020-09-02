TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Seaman High School basketball coach in Topeka has been charged with sexually exploiting minors, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced Wednesday.
40-year-old Jeffrey D. Pierce is charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
According to a press release from McAllister’s office, the production crimes are said to have allegedly occurred on March 10 and March 14, 2020 and the possession crime is alleged to have occurred September 2, 2020.
If Pierce is convicted, he could face a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on each production count, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession count.
