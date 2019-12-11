KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Somewhere in a secret location in the Kansas City metro there’s a building full of law enforcement from several federal and local agencies working to combat drug trafficking and violence. It’s called the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Strike Force.
There are already several cases investigated by the Strike Force that are now pending trial in the federal court in Missouri and in Kansas. The US attorney on the Kansas side says this is the largest task force ever assembled in the area and will likely become the most important in KC history.
In a room full of leaders from six federal law enforcement agencies, four local ones, and both of the KC metro’s federal prosecutors, an announcement was made on how to take KC off the list of the nation’s top ten most violent cities.
“I think the cooperation shown here is an effort to reduce that violence and take us off that list,” Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith said.
What makes this initiative different is the cooperation of Kansas and Missouri law enforcement working under the same roof.
“For security reasons, their location will not be made public,” US Attorney District of Kansas Stephen McAllister said.
They’re going after drug dealers that don’t operate on one side of the state line and actually have origins south of the border. The Sinaloa Cartel and the new generation Jalisco Cartel are led by El Mencho.
“El Mencho is perhaps the most wanted criminal in the world. With a $10 million reward on his head. And his organization has its fingers in the KC metro area,” McAllister said.
Both cartels traffic meth, heroin and guns all over the metro. A recent operation in Kansas City, Missouri resulted in the arrests of a drug dealer who rapped about his crimes in YouTube videos. He also idolized drug lords like Pablo Escabar and El Chapo Guzman.
“These criminals may think it boosts their credibility to compare themselves to El Chapo and to Pablo Escobar. But let me remind everybody of two facts, El Chapo is serving the rest of his life in a federal supermax prison,” US Attorney Western District of Missouri Tim Garrison said. “Pablo Escobar died in a shootout with police.”
Officials say targeting cartels will help reduce violence because violence goes hand in hand with the drug cartels traffic.
Kansas City police, KCK police, the KBI and the Jackson County Drug Task Force are the local agencies involved in the Strike Force which officially started operating in May.
