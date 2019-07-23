KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Some international soccer powerhouses will be taking over Children’s Mercy Park Tuesday evening. Bayern Munich and AC Milan are squaring off for the International Champions Cup.
“Nat mia san mia,” is a German chant for Bayern Munich meaning, “we are, who are.”
“Ridiculously excited. I couldn’t even sleep, I literally couldn’t sleep,” Belmin Husic, Bayern Munich fan, said.
Belmin Husic lives in St. Louis, but is from Munich, Germany, and as you can imagine, he’s a die-hard Bayern Munich fan.
“They are going to get destroyed these Italians don’t know what’s coming to them,” Husic said.
But the excitement doesn’t just end near the stadium, the Power and Light District had a number of excited fans.
“I’m excited of course, big Bayern fan, so I’ve gone to see them at other games throughout the U.S. so great opportunity to come to Kansas City,” Eric Nettz, Bayern Munich fan, said.
“It’s going to be so crazy, I can’t wait,” Hope Durenberger, fan, said.
The game was initially set to take place at Arrowhead Stadium, but changed to Children’s Mercy Park, because Arrowhead is still working on renovating their seats for this season, an opportunity Sporting KC is excited about.
“We think we will see sets of fans from both teams, AC Milan in Italy, and Bayern Munich in Germany, should be a bit of a different color than what you might normally see in the Sporting blue for a normal home game for Sporting KC,” Kurt Austin, Marketing Director for Sporting KC, said.
As of now, the game is not sold out at Children’s Mercy Park which has more than 58,000 fewer seats than Arrowhead, but speaking with local fans they want more of these major international games.
“I wish they brought more games like those they are pretty exciting to have these kinds of big-league teams,” Aaron Bermeo, fan, said.
And of course, a lot of people hope this looks good for bringing the world cup to Kansas City in 2026.
“I think it’s a great thing and I think it’s a good tune up for the World Cup, I know they are looking to the Olympics, so hopefully we will get a bid in the U.S. and Kansas City can host some of the teams,” Ken Abramo, fan, said.
The game is set to get underway at 8 p.m. and according to StubHub, there are still tickets left.
