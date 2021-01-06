FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- With COVID-19 and quarantines, 2020 tested us all. So, if you're itching to get out in the new year, when it's safe, here are the 21 best places to travel in 2021.
Number one on the list is: Antarctica where a Dec. 4 solar eclipse will darken the continent and entice travelers.
Canada is next with its beauty. It's a good time to enjoy the outdoors.
Disney parks are next. The Star Wars attractions were barely open a year when the pandemic struck.
Or, try something new in Dubai. This year it's home to the first world expo to be held in the Middle East.
Egypt is also enticing with the expected opening of the new grand Egyptian museum.
France is always a favorite with its cuisine, world-class art exhibitions and more
Try Ghana, the country's hip arts and fashion scene makes it appealing.
Greece is marking 200 years of independence.
And Grenada is a winner with its lush rainforests and beaches.
Hawaii is always a dream with its beauty, breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.
In Italy, you may be able to revel in the sights without the extensive crowds.
And, in Japan, they're hoping to host the postponed summer Olympics in July.
Who wouldn't be in the mood for Maldives or Mexico?
New Zealand is always appealing with its breath-taking landscapes.
New York City's waterfront, parks and museums may be experienced without the usual crowds.
In Singapore, even the airport is worth the trip.
And Spain is always a gem.
Thailand recently re-opened to most international tourists.
In the United Kingdom, Brexit may make travel more affordable.
And finally, Uruguay with its coastline and pristine beaches.
If you do plan to travel, make sure to research entry restrictions in advance, as well as current COVID-19 guidelines and safeguards, plus what kind of vacation you can expect when you get there.
