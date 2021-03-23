Science City
Deaven Sheldon

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tonganoxie students will see their $1 million exhibit at Science City for the very first time Tuesday.

In November 2019, students of Tonganoxie Middle School won the grand prize in the Burns & McDonnell Battle of the Brains competition. Since then, the students have been working with professionals at Burns & McDonnell and Science City to design, build and transform their classroom inspiration into Science City’s carnival-inspired exhibit: Step Right Up!

The exhibit explores STEM concepts through classic carnival games. Experience 11 unique exhibit pieces designed to help you win the games with a little help from probability, statistics, the laws of physics, and your body’s natural ability to connect sight and movements.

