TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -- A small Kansas town doesn't have a boardwalk, but it might have a monopoly on a colorful board game tradition.
In Tonganoxie, businesses are bringing back a classic to help its library.
Story time doesn't have to mean quiet time.
Judy Tranckino brings her grandchildren to the Tonganoxie library every week. “It's good to just have real paper books,” she said.
Like many families who enjoy the children's section, she's excited about bigger building nearing completion down the street that will be a new library for the town.
“I think it's going to give the kids more opportunities,” Tranckino said.
“Right now, it's a little cramped, which gets in the way of some of the activities,” Melissa Knutson said.
The library has been trying to raise money to help furnish the new building. So, they came up with a new twist on a classic favorite.
Steve Skeet is president of the library board and he's bringing back a novelty from the ‘90s when the original library was built.
“You can look at the board and see what was going on back then,” he explained.
It’s called “Tonganopoly.” Local businesses sponsored spaces on the Parker Brothers parody.
A lot has changed since then. The grocery store is now a restaurant. The accounting office down the street is now Skeet's office. But, the funeral home is still around and if you round the square you'll still find the local lumberyard.
The updated versions will arrive just in time for the grand opening of the new library. Skeet said they've already sold around 1,500 sets.
“You can come to the library and preorder,” Skeet said. “It's a snapshot of history.”
“Libraries are evolving into something more than checking out books,” Skeet noted.
It's a place where books come to life through play and imagination. That's why, just like in the original, the library has a space on the board, too.
