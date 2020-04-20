TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man who is reported to have dementia.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, Tonganoxie resident and 72-year-old Brian Harris Clark was reported missing by his family.
Clark’s family said he had been visiting family in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. Family members last spoke with him at approximately 6 p.m. while Clark was driving through Kansas City, Kansas, towards Tonganoxie.
The Tonganoxie Police Department has searched the jurisdiction and established that Clark does not have a phone on him and is not at his home.
Clark is reported to be driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima bearing Kansas tag 891 CMD.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tonganoxie Police Department at 913-682-5724 or 913-369-3754.
