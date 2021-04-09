UPDATE: The child's parents have been found.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are searching for the parents of a young boy who was found wandering alone Friday morning.
Police released a picture of the toddler, who was found wandering the area of Northeast 51st Street and North Garfield Avenue around 11:20 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
