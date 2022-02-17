KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It appears that today's snowfall has broken a record for this day that was set more than a hundred years ago.
The National Weather Service Office for Kansas City, Missouri posted the statistic on Twitter this afternoon.
Snow is done at Kansas City (MCI) and the record total for the day is 7.0" breaking the old daily record of 6.0" set back in 1893.
