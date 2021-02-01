Joe Biden grieves Covid victims on eve of his inauguration: 'To heal, we must remember'

President-elect Joe Biden is set to arrive in Washington on the eve of his inauguration. Pictured here, American flags were placed in the ground on the National Mall on January 18, in Washington, DC.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Today is a day to let freedom ring, because it's officially National Freedom Day.

Feb. 1, 1865 is the day President Lincoln signed the 13th Amendment, outlawing slavery in the United States.

A former slave in Philadelphia named Richard Robert Wright Senior pushed for the creation of National Freedom Day to celebrate.

President Harry Truman signed the bill proclaiming February 1st as national freedom day in 1948.

For many years, National Freedom Day was marked in Philadelphia with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Liberty Bell.

Many American towns host festivals and celebrations, as well.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.