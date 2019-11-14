KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- November might seem like a strange time to pick up a rod and reel but for many local anglers the winter months bring some of the best fishing of the year, especially for a catch you probably didn't know you could find in KC.
The was a cast of characters and familiar faces out at Bluff Park in Liberty on Thursday.
“I come out here two or three times a week,” said Ron Shinneman. “You usually always catch something.”
Shinneman wasn’t there for your typical bass or catfish, though. He was looking for trout.
“Most people don't know that here in the suburbs they stock it like this,” he explained.
It’s due to a migration that happens every winter by highway instead of streamway.
The Missouri Department of Conservation hauls trucks full of trout to stock ponds at several city parks in the Kansas City area. They're used to the cold water and do well over the winter.
“It's best to get them in as fast as we can,” said Chris Landstad, with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“There's opportunities all around you,” he said. “There's places right next door you might not think about.”
There, you can even keep your catch. Although, at some ponds you have to wait until February to take a fish home with you.
Dave Cook fishes all over the country, but sometimes it's good to stay close to home.
“This time of year, I just do catch and release until I can get a fish dinner,” he said. “It's just great that they bring trout fishing to the city.”
Even in the city, you don't have to look far for an outdoor escape.
“There's a lot of good areas in Kansas City if you'd look up to find where they're at,” Shinneman said.
